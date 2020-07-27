Five-star forward Peyton Watson chooses UCLA over Arizona, others

Five-star class of 2021 forward Peyton Watson announced Monday evening he will play for UCLA, choosing the Bruins over Arizona and multiple other high-major programs.
HE’S STAYING HOME 🐻🙌5-star SF @peytonfromlb commits to @UCLAMBB! pic.twitter.com/tND9Hxe8E2— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) July 28, 2020
A 6-foot-7 wing forward from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, Watson visited Arizona in September 2019 and was also considering Gonzaga, Oregon, Michigan, USC and Washington.
