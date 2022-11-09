 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five-star Gilbert Perry forward Cody Williams picks Colorado over Arizona, others

  • Updated

Arizona offered a scholarship to Gilbert Perry’s Cody Williams after the Pumas played in Section 7 event at Glendale in June.

 Patrick Breen, The Arizona Republic

On the first day of the fall signing period, five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams announced he has committed to Colorado over Arizona and six other programs.

Williams was a teammate of UA freshman Dylan Anderson at Perry and the Wildcats had been recruiting him consistently since Arizona's hiring of Tommy Lloyd as head coach in April 2021.

Arizona offered Perry a scholarship last June after watching him play well in the Section 7 recruiting showcase at Glendale, and Williams moved into ESPN's Top 15 in August, making him one of Colorado's highest-ranked recruits ever.

People are also reading…

Williams kept his recruitment largely close to the vest but announced a Top 8 in August of Colorado, Arizona, LMU, USC, LSU, Georgia Tech, Santa Clara and UCLA. Williams' older brother, Jalen, played for Santa Clara before becoming the No. 12 pick in the June NBA Draft.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News