Five-star Gilbert Perry forward Cody Williams picks Colorado over Arizona, others

On the first day of the fall signing period, five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams announced he has committed to Colorado over Arizona and six other programs.
Williams was a teammate of UA freshman Dylan Anderson at Perry and the Wildcats had been recruiting him consistently since Arizona's hiring of Tommy Lloyd as head coach in April 2021.
Arizona offered Perry a scholarship last June after watching him play well in the Section 7 recruiting showcase at Glendale, and Williams moved into ESPN's Top 15 in August, making him one of Colorado's highest-ranked recruits ever.
Williams kept his recruitment largely close to the vest but announced a Top 8 in August of Colorado, Arizona, LMU, USC, LSU, Georgia Tech, Santa Clara and UCLA. Williams' older brother, Jalen, played for Santa Clara before becoming the No. 12 pick in the June NBA Draft.