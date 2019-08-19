Five-star 2020 guard Daishen Nix said he dropped Arizona, Washington and Marquette from a list of finalists that now includes UCLA, Kansas, Alabama, Kentucky and Maryland.
Picking my top 5 wasn’t easy . There are some good schools , with great coaching staffs that are being left off this list , Washington , Marquette , and Arizona , just to name a few . pic.twitter.com/yr8uM9dVVf— daishen (@djfromveg) August 20, 2019
A native of Alaska who now plays in Las Vegas, Nix told PrepCircuit in June that UA was one of five schools prioritizing him the most.
Arizona has offered a scholarship to well-regarded 2022 point guard Dylan Andrews, who has also received interest from UCLA and Utah.
6-3 Dylan Andrews @WWAthletics has picked up an offer from Arizona@dylan_andrews4 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/gzIQBqSnlx— Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) August 19, 2019
With the commitment of Addison Patterson, Oregon has leapfrogged Arizona in the 247 team rankings for the class of 2019. The Ducks are No. 4, while UA dropped to No. 6.
The Ducks now have a class that includes two five-star prospects, center N'Faly Dante and forward CJ Walker, plus four-star prospects in forward Chandler Lawson, Pattison and forward Isaac Johnson (who won't play until 2021-22 because of a Mormon mission).
Combined with the return of point guard Payton Pritchard, and the additions of grad transfers Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston, the Ducks are likely to become the Pac-12 favorite -- or at least a team that nobody wants to play by February once they play together for a while.
Salim Stoudamire and A.J. Bramlett are scheduled to join the coaches at the Lute Olson Fantasy Camp this weekend at the Sporting Chance center. The $2,250 fee includes three hotel nights, meals and instruction from a number of former Wildcats.