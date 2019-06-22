PHOENIX – NCAA rules allow coaches to start contacting recruits directly on June 15 after their sophomore year, and it didn’t take long for five-star class of 2021 guard Devin Askew to notice a difference.
“It was crazy,” Askew said. “I thought my phone was breaking. Honestly, it’s a great feeling but it also can be overwhelming. I’m just gonna have fun with it. I like having all my options open.”
But even with all the competition for Askew, Arizona had an immediate edge: The Wildcats landed Askew for an unofficial visit earlier this week before the Section 7 event in Phoenix.
“It was great,” Askew said Friday evening, after leading Mater Dei to an easy 94-59 win over Goodyear Millennium at Brophy Prep. “I love the school. The coaches are great. They are really in touch with the players and they love the players. It’s always good to go to a school where the coach has a good relationship with the players.”
Askew said he’s not sure yet which other schools he will visit but mentioned Louisville, Villanova, Oregon and Texas as possibilities.
“I love them all,” Askew said. “If I could I’d go everywhere.”
The alma mater of UA forward Jake DesJardins, Nevada's Coronado High School, has two players who have received scholarship offers from Arizona: Five-star class of 2021 guard Jaden Hardy and highly regarded 2022 guard Richard “Pop Pop” Isaacs.
Hardy also said he heard from plenty of coaches on June 15, with the first being Alabama’s Nate Oats.
Hardy said he talked to UA coach Sean Miller last Saturday.
“It was a really good conversation,” Hardy said. “He said my game fits really well with them. He said I can shoot the ball really well. He says play defense. He said he really wants me and I can be a great fit for their program.”
Entering only his sophomore season, Isaac has plenty of time to think about college choices but said he already likes Arizona.
“I’m gonna watch them a lot this year to see how they play Nico Mannion, because we kind of like have similar games,” Isaacs said. “I figure how they play him will be similar to how they’d play me. But I really like Arizona. I like coach Miller a lot.”
In a late game at Camelback High School, Salpointe beat California’s Heritage Christian and UA 2022 target Skyy Clark 77-60.
The Lancers, who already won the PrimeTime tournament in Gilbert last week, could be a favorite to win the Arizona 4A title with standout guard Evan Nelson leading a cast of experienced college prospects including the sons of Miller and UA assistant Justin Gainey.
“It’s helpful when these guys are smart and they know what we want to do,” said coach Jim Reynolds, the father of UA basketball operations director Ryan Reynolds. “And the huddles are always kind of interesting. They’re not like you have to scream or yell or beg somebody to do something.”