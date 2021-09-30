Five-star guard Jaden Bradley picks Alabama over Arizona

Five-star class of 2022 guard Jaden Bradley announced Thursday he will play college basketball at Alabama, picking the Crimson Tide over Arizona and several other choices.

Until Thursday afternoon, 247's Crystal Ball had only predictions for North Carolina and Arizona but Alabama emerged as a favorite.

In June, Bradley became the first official visitor UA had had since Bennedict Mathurin and Ziaire Williams toured campus in November 2019.

Bradley took spring and summer visits to Michigan, Alabama and North Carolina. Bradley’s father, Nate, said via text message in June that UA coach Tommy Lloyd had been recruiting Jaden for Gonzaga for seven or eight months before he took over the Wildcats in April, and UA assistant coach Steve Robinson also had a connection from his days at UNC.

“We see him as a great teacher and player developer inside a head coach’s body,” Nate Bradley said of Lloyd.

Bradley is from Rochester, New York, and now playing for Florida's IMG Academy.

Arizona is known to have offered scholarships to only four U.S.-based class of 2022 players: Bradley, Dylan Anderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Collin Chandler. Anderson committed to the Wildcats in April, while Sharpe picked Kentucky and Chandler remains undecided (but also may take an LDS mission before college).