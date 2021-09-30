Five-star guard Jaden Bradley to announce college choice Thursday afternoon

Five-star guard Jaden Bradley is scheduled to announce his college choice Thursday, but the Arizona Wildcats are not expected to land him.

Until Thursday afternoon, 247's Crystal Ball had only predictions for North Carolina and Arizona but Alabama has emerged as a favorite.

Jaden Bradley, the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 point guard in the ESPN 100, will be making his commitment today Thursday, September 30th at 6 PM ET on @SportsCenter Twitter. He will choose between Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Flordia State & Kentucky. @JBsmoovve — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) September 30, 2021

In June, Bradley became the first official visitor UA had had since Bennedict Mathurin and Ziaire Williams toured campus in November 2019.