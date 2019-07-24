Five-star guard Josh Christopher eliminated Arizona and Oregon from his college choices Wednesday night while keeping ASU, where his older brother will play next season.
Christopher also listed Missouri, UCLA, Michigan and Kentucky among his top five finalists.
Boom! Top 5. Early bday gifts for everybody! God is Good! Thank you for everyone that helped through this process! pic.twitter.com/rbhtfpu3Vd— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) July 25, 2019
I WOULD LIKE TO THANK ALL OTHER SCHOOLS THAT HAVE RECRUITED ME IN THE PROCESSUSCFSUFLORIDAVANDERBILTOREGONCALALABAMAGeorgetown ARKANSASKANSASALABAMAUGAUCSBNEVADAWASHINGTONUOFALOUISVILLETEXAS— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) July 25, 2019
Josh Christopher said during Peach Jam that the UA often checked in with him, and that he was considering the Wildcats because of their track record.
“I love Stanley Johnson, so that’s a major factor for me,” Christopher said. “I got to watch him play there and I have a lot of friends over there. So they obviously like California kids.”
The Wildcats' chances appeared to diminish after Caleb Christopher chose ASU but Josh said during Peach Jam that his brother's choice would not affect his.
“Nah, nah, nah,” Christopher told the Star, grinning. “I’m gonna go wherever fits me. Caleb’s at ASU because that’s going to help him in his career moving forward. So whatever decision I make will be a decision that helps me move forward.”
Another older brother, Patrick Christopher, was an all-Pac-10 player for Cal a decade ago while Caleb Christopher initially committed to Cal State Northridge. Josh Christopher said ASU was "always reaching out" to him but that Caleb wasn't putting any pressure on him.
"He understands it’s both of our own futures, so he hasn’t said anything to me about where he wants me to go or anything like that," Josh Christopher said of Caleb. "He just kind of lets me be a kid and play basketball.”