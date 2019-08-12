Five-star Chicago guard Nimari Burnett dropped Arizona from consideration Monday, listing Louisville, Michigan, Alabama, Texas Tech and Oregon among his final five choices.
Top 5 Top 5 Top 5‼️ @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/uXqcxYbjLs— Nimari Burnett (@NimariBurnett) August 12, 2019
Last month Burnett listed a Top 12 that also included Arizona, UCLA, Stanford, Marquette, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois and Wake Forest, so Texas Tech appears to be a new entrant for his services.
Burnett has already set official visits to Michigan, Louisville and Alabama.
Officials for 2020 @NimariBurnett :Michigan - sept 5-8th Louisville - Sept 13-15thAlabama -Sept. 27-29 pic.twitter.com/4XfmZyfYki— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 12, 2019
A 6-foot-3 combo guard from Prolific Prep, Burnett stood out for Team Why Not in the Peach Jam earlier this month. During the Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., Burnett said he would try to take an official visit to UA.
“Arizona’s a great school, definitely a great coaching staff and there’s nothing but good things from them,” Burnett told the Star at Peach Jam. It’s the “recruits coach (Sean) Miller has had, with Deandre Ayton, and in the past Aaron Gordon, people who have a good history at Arizona.”
