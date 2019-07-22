Five-star Chicago guard Nimari Burnett listed Arizona among his 12 final choices.
Burnett also listed Louisville, Oregon, UCLA, Stanford, Alabama, Marquette, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Wake Forest and Michigan.
2020 five-star @NimariBurnett is down to 12 schools. pic.twitter.com/5iV6m4bsR7— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) July 22, 2019
A 6-foot-3 combo guard from Prolific Prep, Burnett stood out for Team Why Not in the Peach Jam earlier this month. He was initially expected to take part in USA Basketball's Junior Team minicamp this week but is no longer a participant (along with fellow UA target Ziaire Williams).
During the Peach Jam, Burnett said he would try to take an official visit to UA.
“Arizona’s a great school, definitely a great coaching staff and there’s nothing but good things from them,” Burnett told the Star. It’s the “recruits coach (Sean) Miller has had, with Deandre Ayton, and in the past Aaron Gordon, people who have a good history at Arizona.”