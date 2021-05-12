Five-star guard TyTy Washington picks Kentucky over Arizona, others

Five-star point guard TyTy Washington of Phoenix announced Wednesday he will play next season for Kentucky.

A former commit to Creighton, the AZ Compass Prep guard had also been considering Arizona, Kentucky, Kansas and LSU.

The news was not a big surprise, with seven out of eight analysts on 247Sports.com's Crystal Ball predicting that Washington would choose Kentucky. Washington had been scheduled to announce on Wednesday's 6 p.m. edition of "SportsCenter"; ESPN instead tweeted out the news at 6 p.m.