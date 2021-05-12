 Skip to main content
Five-star guard TyTy Washington reschedules announcement for Wednesday evening

  Updated
TyTy Washington - Arizona Wildcats

Five-star point guard TyTy Washington is among the top uncommitted prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. 

 (Instagram / TyTy Washington)

Five-star point guard TyTy Washington of Phoenix will announce where he'll play basketball in 2021-22 during the 6 p.m. edition of ESPN's SportsCenter, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi.

Based on how ESPN has aired previous commitments, that means the announcement will probably arrive in the second half of the hour-long show.

Washington, who had originally set an announcement date of Saturday, is expected to choose between Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas and LSU. He indicated the decision was weighing on him Tuesday night.

Seven out of eight analysts on 247's Crystal Ball are predicting that Washington will choose Kentucky.

Previously committed to Creighton, Washington would presumably would have a chance to take over the starting point guard position at Arizona after James Akinjo, Terrell Brown and Jemarl Baker all transferred. If UA doesn't land Washington, the Wildcats may keep recruiting another ballhandler or could turn the position over to combo guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson.

