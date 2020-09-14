Five-star Oregon center Nate Bittle to announce college choice on Tuesday

Five-star class of 2021 center Nate Bittle of Central Point, Oregon is expected to announce where he will play college basketball in 2021-22 on Tuesday.
Bittle has been widely expected to choose home-state Oregon but is also considering Arizona, Gonzaga and UCLA and has been playing for former UA associate head coach Mark Phelps.
2021 five-star Nathan Bittle will announce his college decision this Tuesday, he tells me. Final 4: UCLA, Gonzaga, Oregon, & Arizona. @Nathanbittle33— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) September 14, 2020
Bittle transferred from Crater High School to Prolific Prep for this season, where Phelps is taking over. Phelps also worked with Bittle on the West Coast Elite club.
