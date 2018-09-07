All-Arizona basketball team (copy)

Nico Mannion reclassified from 2020 to 2019 at Phoenix Pinnacle High School.

 Michael Chow / The Republic

Five-star point guard Nico Mannion of Phoenix posted on Instagram on Friday that he's down to a final two of Arizona and Marquette.

Mannion had also been considering Villanova and Duke, and he had been scheduled to receive an in-home visit Sunday from Villanova before meeting with Arizona later in the day.

Mannion was a sophomore at Phoenix Pinnacle High School last season but reclassified this summer and will join the class of 2019.

