Nico Mannion answers questions after an Under Armour Association Finals game on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Las Vegas.

 Bruce Pascoe

Five-star Phoenix Pinnacle guard Nico Mannion set three of his four official visits, according to Zagsblog, and the timing of them could be favorable for Arizona.

Mannion is scheduled to attend the UA's annual Red-Blue Game on Oct. 14, immediately after visiting Villanova from Oct. 11-13. He's scheduled to visit Marquette from Oct. 5-8.

Mannion is then scheduled to make his official visit to Arizona from Oct. 19-21. He is also expected to visit the other of his four finalists, Duke, though that has not been set yet.

Of course, it's not like Mannion hasn't visited UA several times already, though he may be curious about meeting the Wildcats' new players and coaches. Since last season, Arizona has added five players and two assistant coaches.

Mannion told the Star in Las Vegas last month that he planned to make a decision by January or February so he could catch some of the schools play regular-season games, while also getting the decision out of the way before the final weeks of the high school season.

But Mannion also told Zagsblog that his decision "could possibly be earlier" since he is going on visits in October.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball