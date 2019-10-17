Millennium-Mater Dei

Devin Askew of California’s Mater Dei High School considered Arizona among his final five choices.

 Darryl Webb / Special to the Republic/

Five-star point guard Devin Askew announced Thursday that he'll play college basketball for Kentucky.

A junior at Mater Dei High School who is considering reclassifying to 2020, Askew chose the Lexington-based Wildcats over over Arizona, Louisville, Memphis and Villanova.

Arizona and Louisville have been long recruiting Askew, but the Kentucky-focused website Sea of Blue also said it has "really been a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle ever since Askew scored an offer from John Calipari over the summer."

