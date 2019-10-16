Five-star point guard Devin Askew is scheduled to announce his college choice Thursday evening on ESPN, and he's widely expected to choose Kentucky over Arizona, Louisville, Memphis and Villanova.
On 247's Crystal Ball, 11 of 12 predictions -- including four of the site's national analysts and Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer -- predict that Askew will pick Kentucky. A Sea of Blue also said it has "really been a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle ever since Askew scored an offer from John Calipari over the summer."
It may be less clear when Askew will actually play in college. He's now a junior at Mater Dei High School and is expected to commit as a 2021 prospect but is still considering moving up to the class of 2020.