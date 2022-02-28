Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell commits to Arizona Wildcats

Boswell said he and his family haven't decided if he would reclassify to 2022 but it is possible. If so, he would join the Wildcats next season along with UA signee Dylan Anderson, a four-star 2022 center from Gilbert Perry High School.

But whenever he arrives, Boswell is expected to give the Wildcats a team-oriented, physically strong point guard who excels on both sides of the ball.

“One of the best on-ball defenders in his class, Boswell is aggressive in getting into opposing ball handlers and guarding with physicality,” 247 analyst Brandon Jenkins wrote. “He has the length to make life hard on whoever he is facing and is one who wins most one-on-one battles when guarding in transition.”

Offensively, “Boswell plays with pace and is fundamentally sound off the bounce. He has the vision to make the right pass and can be dependable shooting the ball from deep when in rhythm although his shot could use more consistency. However, he always can be counted upon to make the big play at the right time -- whether it be a timely bucket, pass, or forced turnover.”