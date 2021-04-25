Five-star recruit TyTy Washington takes in Arizona football spring game

Five-star guard TyTy Washington watched the Arizona football spring game Saturday, potentially helping the Wildcats' chances in landing a much-needed class of 2021 target.
A photo posted to a private Facebook group showed Washington sitting in the Arizona Stadium stands near Benn Mathurin and Tibet Gorener. Washington, of Phoenix Compass Prep, has said he's also a good friend of Dalen Terry.
While the NCAA has extended its COVID-prompted dead period until June 1, meaning recruits cannot have any in-person contact with coaches, it is possible for a recruit to show up on a campus on his own.
In other words, recruits can "visit" a campus without taking a "visit" in the recruiting sense as long as they don't come into contact with coaches or take guided tours with staffers. That may be what Washington's father, Tyrone Washington Sr., was trying to say on Twitter.
In any case, Barstool Arizona tweeted that some UA fans were telling Washington to come to UA.
Formerly a four-star player in the class of 2021 -- a class that has been difficult to rate because of COVID-19 restrictions on club and high school seasons -- Washington is now a five-star pick both in 247's composite rankings (26) and by ESPN (12th overall). Rivals and 247 have him Washington a four-star, Rivals at No. 32 overall while 247 has him at 33.
Washington has also been considering Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas, LSU and Oregon though Baylor appears less likely now that former UA guard James Akinjo is headed there.