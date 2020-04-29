Five-star Seattle forward Paolo Banchero lists Arizona among top six choices
  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats recruit Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero, left, is considered one of the top power forwards for the 2021 recruiting class. The Arizona Wildcats are in the running to land Banchero. 

 (Paolo Banchero / Instagram)

Five-star class of 2021 forward Paolo Banchero of Seattle listed Arizona among his final six choices, along with Washington, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky and Duke.

Last September, Banchero released a top nine that did not include Arizona, but the Wildcats have jumped into his recruitment this spring.

UA's potential hire of Jason Terry is expected to be a help to the Wildcats' increased involvement in the Seattle area (where UA has received a commitment from grad transfer Terrell Brown and is also recruiting 2021 guard Nolan Hickman).

