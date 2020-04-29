Five-star Seattle forward Paolo Banchero lists Arizona among top six choices

Five-star class of 2021 forward Paolo Banchero of Seattle listed Arizona among his final six choices, along with Washington, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky and Duke.
April 29, 2020
Last September, Banchero released a top nine that did not include Arizona, but the Wildcats have jumped into his recruitment this spring.
UA's potential hire of Jason Terry is expected to be a help to the Wildcats' increased involvement in the Seattle area (where UA has received a commitment from grad transfer Terrell Brown and is also recruiting 2021 guard Nolan Hickman).
Only 9️⃣ Of Em Left🙏🏾 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/ouV0QalRj8— Paolo (Paul-Oh)🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) September 13, 2019
