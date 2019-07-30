Minutes after tweeting that he would narrow his list down Friday, give-star 2020 guard Caleb Love of St. Louis retweeted a Rivals link to a story that had him already listing just six schools.
Arizona was one of those six, along with Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri and North Carolina, meaning Sean Miller will have to recruit against his brother as well as some blue bloods and a home-state team.
Love told Rivals that UA coaches want him to play alongside Dalen Terry and possibly Adam Miller, adding "with them, they want for me to play on and off of the ball and to show off my versatility and lead the team to a national championship.”
Keon Johnson was named MVP of the USA Basketball Junior Team minicamp but HoopSeen says that Devin Askew was its MVP.
Askew says he's staying in the class of 2021, which might make Love even more of a priority for the Wildcats.
Daishen Nix's unconventional recruitment still appears to include Arizona.
Seth Greenberg says the NCAA needs to repair relationships with club basketball teams and organizers in order to get better players at its academies.