Five-star 2020 wing Ziaire Williams of Southern California listed Arizona among his top seven finalists, along with Stanford, North Carolina, Oregon, UCLA, Duke and UNC.
God is Amazing.@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/RSTjAWn0uX— Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) August 11, 2019
Playing on a USA Basketball U19 team of both collegians and high school players, Williams averaged 5.3 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer.
A product of Lancaster, Calif., Williams is heading into his senior season at Chatsworth's Sierra Canyon School. The powerhouse program will have a 2019-20 roster that includes Brandon Boston Jr., Bronny James, Zaire Wade and Terren Frank, among others.