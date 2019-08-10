Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo USE ME

Five-star 2020 wing Ziaire Williams of Southern California listed Arizona among his top seven finalists, along with Stanford, North Carolina, Oregon, UCLA, Duke and UNC.

Playing on a USA Basketball U19 team of both collegians and high school players, Williams averaged 5.3 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer.

A product of Lancaster, Calif., Williams is heading into his senior season at Chatsworth's Sierra Canyon School. The powerhouse program will have a 2019-20 roster that includes Brandon Boston Jr., Bronny James, Zaire Wade and Terren Frank, among others.

