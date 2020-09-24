Focus turns to Wildcats' nonconference hoops schedule after Pac-12 announces Nov. 25 start

Along with announcing plans for a football season to start on Nov. 6, Pac-12 school CEOs voted Thursday to allow their men’s and women’s basketball teams to start their seasons along with the rest of Division I on Nov. 25.

The NCAA announced last week that basketball seasons would be pushed back from Nov. 10 to the day before Thanksgiving, allowing teams to start when students will largely be off campus, but the Pac-12 delayed voting on basketball until Thursday.

The decision means Arizona and other Pac-12 teams can now begin to firm up participation in multi team events and single nonconference games. However, the Pac-12 said no fans will be allowed to attend any game held on a school campus until at least January.

In a school statement, UA coach Sean Miller said:

"Our coaching staff, players and each of their respective families are grateful for the opportunity to compete in a 2020-2021 college basketball season. Personally, I would like to thank the Pac-12 leadership, in particular our university president, Dr. Robbins, and our director of athletics, Dave Heeke, for their continued efforts and support throughout this process. We look forward to meeting the challenges ahead of us as we begin to prepare for the start of the season on Nov. 25."