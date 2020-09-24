 Skip to main content
Focus turns to Wildcats' nonconference hoops schedule after Pac-12 announces Nov. 25 start
Focus turns to Wildcats' nonconference hoops schedule after Pac-12 announces Nov. 25 start

Along with announcing plans for a football season to start on Nov. 6, Pac-12 school CEOs voted Thursday to allow their men’s and women’s basketball teams to start their seasons along with the rest of Division I on Nov. 25.

The NCAA announced last week that basketball seasons would be pushed back from Nov. 10 to the day before Thanksgiving, allowing teams to start when students will largely be off campus, but the Pac-12 delayed voting on basketball until Thursday.

The decision means Arizona and other Pac-12 teams can now begin to firm up participation in multi team events and single nonconference games. However, the Pac-12 said no fans will be allowed to attend any game held on a school campus until at least January.

VIDEO: 7 things to know about the Pac-12's return to football and basketball seasons

In a school statement, UA coach Sean Miller said:

"Our coaching staff, players and each of their respective families are grateful for the opportunity to compete in a 2020-2021 college basketball season. Personally, I would like to thank the Pac-12 leadership, in particular our university president, Dr. Robbins, and our director of athletics, Dave Heeke, for their continued efforts and support throughout this process. We look forward to meeting the challenges ahead of us as we begin to prepare for the start of the season on Nov. 25."

Between Nov. 25 and January, Arizona has been scheduled to play two games in the NIT Season Tip-Off, seven nonconference home games, two nonconference road games and two Pac-12 games.

Its schedule could change completely. The Wildcats must decide whether it is worth it to fly to Orlando to play two rescheduled NIT games (plus possible add-on games), while Gonzaga coach Mark Few has said the Zags' Dec. 5 game with Arizona is likely to be postponed until 2021-22. The UA-Illinois game on Dec. 12 is also uncertain.

Arizona may keep its home nonconference games, however.

As of now, UA's early season schedule is:

Nov. 25 at NIT Season Tip-Off

Nov. 27 at NIT Season Tip-Off

Dec. 2 Colorado

Dec. 5 at Gonzaga

Dec. 9 Bakersfield

Dec. 12 at Illinois

Dec. 16 Cal Baptist

Dec. 19 at Stanford

Dec. 22 Montana

Pre-Nov. 25 games against NAU, Northern Colorado, Loyola Marymount and Wyoming might also be plugged back in to some spots or it is possible Arizona and other teams from Western conference could meet in Las Vegas to play groups of nonconference games.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

