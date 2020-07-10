Former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson joins basketball media/scouting service

Former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson has been named a sports editor for Silver Waves Media, scheduled to do Zoom podcasts and help with the site's NBA mock drafts.
"Book will have his own corner on Silver Waves," said Ryan Silver, president of Silver Waves and head of the West Coast Elite club where many UA players have passed through.
Silver Waves covers eight different sports, providing rankings, video highlights, podcasts, scouting reports and rankings. Silver said 10 NBA teams subscribe to its scouting reports.
Richardson, who was fired by UA in 2018 and served three months in federal prison in connection with the federal investigation into college basketball, had previously agreed to work with the New York Gauchos club-ball program. He remains well-connected in amateur basketball circles.
Extremely Happy and Proud to be apart of something so needed! I appreciate you Ryan and I’m thankful for the platform! LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/cvoO0pa7Pk— Book Richardson (@richardson_book) July 10, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!