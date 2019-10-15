Former Arizona assistant basketball coach Book Richardson was released from federal prison in Otisville, New York on Tuesday, according to the attorney who represented him during his bribery case.
New Orleans-based attorney Craig Mordock said Richardson was released Tuesday, two days before he was initially scheduled to complete his three-month stay in the federal camp. Richardson was sentenced in June after pleading guilty to one federal bribery charge. He reported to Otisville on July 18.
Just before reporting, Richardson tweeted thanks to supporters.
Four-star center Frank Anselem of Prolific Prep says Arizona offered him a scholarship. Anselem is in the class of 2021, but Prolific director Phillipe Doherty told Zagsblog he could reclassify to 2020.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona @APlayersProgram 🐻⬇️ #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/mPwhFFt9vA— Frank (@the2kfranky) October 15, 2019
ASU and USC are also among those pursuing Anselem, according to Zagsblog, and Anselem said last week that ASU offered him.
Thankful for an offer from Arizona State University 🧡❤️ @SunDevilHoops #sundevils pic.twitter.com/ShfAj7ShKH— Frank (@the2kfranky) October 10, 2019
Looks like Oregon will be without five-star freshman center N'Faly Dante at least until mid-December.
Oregon coach Dana Altman said at Pac-12 media day last week that Dante was still dealing with an admissions issue and he wasn't sure if he could enroll in December if he didn't make it now.