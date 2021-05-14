Former Arizona assistant Danny Peters heads to Xavier to join Travis Steele's staff

Former Arizona assistant coach Danny Peters has accepted a similar job on Travis Steele's staff at Xavier.
A Cincinnati native who spent seven years under former head coach Sean Miller at Arizona, including the past three as an assistant coach, Peters has several ties to Xavier, where Miller began his head coaching career.
Peters played at Ohio State between 2006-10 under former Xavier head coach Thad Matta. Then, after spending four years as a manager and assistant director of basketball operations under Miller at Arizona, Peters spent four years as an assistant coach for Ball State under James Whitford, a former assistant to Miller at Xavier and Arizona.
Peters rejoined Miller's Arizona staff in 2018-19 as an assistant coach before leaving this spring while UA transitioned from Miller to Tommy Lloyd.
Now, Peters will be working under Steele, who was hired by Miller to become Xavier's director of basketball operations in 2008-09, Miller's last season in Cincinnati before he came to Arizona.
"I am excited to join the Xavier basketball family," Peters said in a statement. "Xavier's excellent winning tradition speaks for itself. At each college basketball program I have been a part of, I have worked alongside a former Musketeer. Each and every one of them speak about the Xavier family in the highest regard. I can't wait to get started and work with our student-athletes, great staff and Head Coach Travis Steele. Go X!"
The move will help Arizona financially. Peters is under contract to receive $275,000 from Arizona through next season, but the terms of his contract state that if he takes another coaching job, full amount of his new salary will offset the amount that UA owes him.