Former Arizona assistant Danny Peters heads to Xavier to join Travis Steele's staff

Former Arizona assistant coach Danny Peters has accepted a similar job on Travis Steele's staff at Xavier.

A Cincinnati native who spent seven years under former head coach Sean Miller at Arizona, including the past three as an assistant coach, Peters has several ties to Xavier, where Miller began his head coaching career.

Peters played at Ohio State between 2006-10 under former Xavier head coach Thad Matta. Then, after spending four years as a manager and assistant director of basketball operations under Miller at Arizona, Peters spent four years as an assistant coach for Ball State under James Whitford, a former assistant to Miller at Xavier and Arizona.

Peters rejoined Miller's Arizona staff in 2018-19 as an assistant coach before leaving this spring while UA transitioned from Miller to Tommy Lloyd.

Now, Peters will be working under Steele, who was hired by Miller to become Xavier's director of basketball operations in 2008-09, Miller's last season in Cincinnati before he came to Arizona.