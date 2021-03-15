Former Arizona associate HC Archie Miller fired as Indiana's head coach

But Arch never reached sustained success at Indiana, where the pressure to win is famously high. Miller went 67-58 overall and 33-44 in the Big Ten, with a winning record only once in conference play over his four seasons. He never reached the NCAA Tournament with Indiana, although the Hoosiers appeared to be heading there last season.

There's already been lots of speculation that the Hoosiers will go after Baylor's Scott Drew, but that may not be so easy.

The Pac-12 finished with two teams in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, Colorado at 22 and USC tied with BYU at 23. Oregon received the 41st most points in voting despite having won the Pac-12 regular-season title.

FWIW, I had Colorado at 19, Oregon at 20 and USC at 24 on my ballot.