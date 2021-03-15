 Skip to main content
Former Arizona associate HC Archie Miller fired as Indiana's head coach
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2011, file photo, Arizona coach Sean Miller, left, and his brother, assistant coach Archie Miller, discuss game strategy during an NCAA college basketball game against Washington in Tucson, Ariz.

While all signs point to Sean Miller sticking around at Arizona, at least until the IARP decision arrives, his brother is out at Indiana after four seasons.

The Hoosiers fired Archie Miller and will pay him a $10.3 million buyout despite the financial crunch athletic departments around the country are facing thanks to COVID-19 (Indiana's AD said "private philanthropic funding" will cover the cost).

Serving as UA associate head coach for Sean Miller's first two seasons at Arizona (2009-10 and 2010-11), Arch Miller then took over Dayton and led the Flyers to four NCAA Tournament appearances and two conference championships over six seasons.

(By leaving for Indiana in 2017, Arch wound up making it harder on Sean twice every season because Dayton commit McKinley Wright decided to play for Colorado instead).

But Arch never reached sustained success at Indiana, where the pressure to win is famously high. Miller went 67-58 overall and 33-44 in the Big Ten, with a winning record only once in conference play over his four seasons. He never reached the NCAA Tournament with Indiana, although the Hoosiers appeared to be heading there last season.

There's already been lots of speculation that the Hoosiers will go after Baylor's Scott Drew, but that may not be so easy.

The Pac-12 finished with two teams in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, Colorado at 22 and USC tied with BYU at 23. Oregon received the 41st most points in voting despite having won the Pac-12 regular-season title.

FWIW, I had Colorado at 19, Oregon at 20 and USC at 24 on my ballot.

