Former Arizona associate HC Mark Phelps to lead West Coast Elite club team
  • Updated
Mark Phelps

Arizona assistant coach Mark Phelps' contract expired on June 30, 2019. He made $275,000 a year and was on paid administrative leave since February 2019.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona associate head coach Mark Phelps will coach the 17U team of the West Coast Elite, club director Ryan Silver tweeted Saturday.

The club has been a significant pipeline for Arizona. Exactly half of the Wildcats' active roster this season played for WCE during their high school years: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Jemarl Baker, Ira Lee and Stone Gettings, though Baker (Kentucky) and Gettings (Cornell) initially chose other college programs.

A former head coach at Drake, Phelps was UA's associate head coach from 2015-16 until he was removed in February 2019 for what ESPN reported was a violation regarding the transcripts of former UA commit Shareef O'Neal. UA did not fire him but let his $275,000 annual contract run out on June 30, 2019.

Phelps' attorney said UA was guilty of defamation.

