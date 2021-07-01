 Skip to main content
Former Arizona associate head coach Mark Phelps to lead Dream City post-grad team
Former Arizona associate head coach Mark Phelps to lead Dream City post-grad team

  • Updated
Arizona vs Oregon

Mark Phelp warms up the Wildcats before their game at Oregon on Feb. 24, 2018.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

After a season with California's Prolific Prep, former Arizona associate head coach Mark Phelps will lead a post-grad team at Glendale Dream City next season.

Dream City's prep program is still coached by Kyle Weaver, who coached Deandre Ayton at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before Ayton spent a season with the Wildcats in 2017-18. Among Dream City's top prep players is 2022 guard Shaedon Sharpe, an Arizona target from Canada who took an unofficial visit to Tucson last month.

A former head coach at Drake, Phelps served as Sean Miller's associate head coach from 2015-16 until he was removed from the staff during the 2018-19 season in the wake of academic misconduct allegations.

Phelps later was named in two of the five Level I charges against Arizona in its pending NCAA infractions case: One for providing a "false or misleading academic record" for what was believed to be then-UA recruit Shareef O'Neal and another for unethical conduct (allegedly asking a UA player, Keanu Pinder, to delete a text message thread about a $500 loan and allegedly lying to investigators about the academic record issue.)

