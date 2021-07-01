Former Arizona associate head coach Mark Phelps to lead Dream City post-grad team

After a season with California's Prolific Prep, former Arizona associate head coach Mark Phelps will lead a post-grad team at Glendale Dream City next season.
Dream City's prep program is still coached by Kyle Weaver, who coached Deandre Ayton at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before Ayton spent a season with the Wildcats in 2017-18. Among Dream City's top prep players is 2022 guard Shaedon Sharpe, an Arizona target from Canada who took an unofficial visit to Tucson last month.
Super excited to partner with all the wonderful people at Dream City Christian and to serve the young men in our post-grad program this coming school year! https://t.co/Lu9Ox9MklD— Mark Phelps (@CoachMarkPhelps) July 1, 2021
A former head coach at Drake, Phelps served as Sean Miller's associate head coach from 2015-16 until he was removed from the staff during the 2018-19 season in the wake of academic misconduct allegations.
Phelps later was named in two of the five Level I charges against Arizona in its pending NCAA infractions case: One for providing a "false or misleading academic record" for what was believed to be then-UA recruit Shareef O'Neal and another for unethical conduct (allegedly asking a UA player, Keanu Pinder, to delete a text message thread about a $500 loan and allegedly lying to investigators about the academic record issue.)