Didn't take long for Shareef O'Neal to pick UCLA once he dropped Arizona in the wake of ESPN's pay-for-play-discussion report last February. But it did take a while for O'Neal to join the school, after he reportedly faced academic issues.
The school issued a release Monday about the addition of O'Neal, and Shaq's son followed up with his own confirmation.
O'Neal will enroll in UCLA's "Session C," which began Monday, and start working out with the Bruins. He'll join a frontcourt that lost Thomas Welsh but remains loaded with Kris Wilkes, Jalen Hill, Cody Riley, Alex Olesinski, Kenneth Nwuba and highly regarded 7-foot freshman Moses Brown.
The Bruins are expected to be one of the top three Pac-12 teams in preseason projections, along with Oregon and probably Washington.
Four-star 2020 guard Dayten Holman of Oklahoma reportedly took an unofficial visit to Arizona over the weekend.
UA freshman Omar Thielemans made it a working weekend.
Joseph Blair is still a popular guy in Italy.
Arizona will start selling Red-Blue Game tickets online at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.
The fast July rise of Phoenix Mountain Pointe's Jalen Graham is the sort of development that might not happen under the new recruiting calendar under proposal, says Yahoo's Jeff Eisenberg.
Mike DeCourcy collected opinions around the game about how the issue should be handled.
Former ASU and Kansas guard Sam Cunliffe may find a home with Lorenzo Romar at Pepperdine, after his look at Washington didn't work out.
UA target Drew Timme of Texas is planning to visit Michigan State.
The Pac-12 Networks' new strategy is emphasizing football more.
Badger247 has some video highlights of UA target Zeke Nnaji.
Larry Krystkowiak wrapped up his vacation.
The Cal Bears are working hard, though they won't be expected to move far out of the Pac-12 cellar.