Although the Northern Arizona Suns traded for his G League rights last week, former Arizona forward Brandon Ashley is headed to New Zealand instead.

The NBL and New Zealand Breakers announced Ashley was added to the NBL club to replace injured ex-St. John's player Chris Obekpa, though Ashley could still wind up playing in Prescott Valley at some point this season.

The move does have at least one drawback for Ashley: New Zealand and Australia both drive on the left side.

