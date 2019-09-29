Although the Northern Arizona Suns traded for his G League rights last week, former Arizona forward Brandon Ashley is headed to New Zealand instead.
The NBL and New Zealand Breakers announced Ashley was added to the NBL club to replace injured ex-St. John's player Chris Obekpa, though Ashley could still wind up playing in Prescott Valley at some point this season.
Meet @_Bash21 🔥 6ft9, 25, a 5 Star recruit (@espn) and 100% bringing the HEAT to finalise our import roster for #NBL20 @NBL @PickandRollAU #UNBREAKABLE pic.twitter.com/Qqx5DdTb1r— SKY Sport Breakers NZ (@NZBreakers) September 29, 2019
A @NZBreakers substitution right before #NBL20 hits our shores 🌊 We welcome Brandon Ashley (@_Bash21) to the league as NZ release Chris Obekpa due to an injury. pic.twitter.com/zZSj3Kouy5— NBL (@NBL) September 29, 2019
The move does have at least one drawback for Ashley: New Zealand and Australia both drive on the left side.
Back to driving on the wrong side of the road again. This should be fun. 😅— Brandon Ashley (@_Bash21) September 30, 2019