The Charlotte Hornets invited former Arizona forward Cedric Henderson for a predraft workout on Saturday.
Henderson wasn't invited to any of the major predraft camps but has been preparing for a professional career this spring and working out for scouts. Many NBA teams do not publicize their private team workouts as Charlotte has.
After spending a season in junior college and three seasons at Campbell before joining UA last summer, Henderson spent the 2022-23 season as a grad transfer for the Wildcats. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.
