Former Arizona forward Daniel Batcho commits to Texas Tech

Former Arizona forward Daniel Batcho is headed to Texas Tech, according to his Twitter page.

Verbal Commits reported on April 12 that Batcho was transferring after he didn't play as a freshman for the Wildcats last season.

Part of Arizona's European recruiting wave last spring when he committed to the Wildcats, Batcho suffered a preseason knee injury that required surgery and underwent rehabilitation into the first half of the season.

Batcho also had what UA coach Sean Miller said was an illness that resulted in him isolating from the team in midseason -- Miller said that "had nothing to do" with COVID protocols -- staying away from UA's home games against Stanford and Cal at McKale Center and not making the Wildcats' trip to Utah and Colorado in the first week of February.

But even after Batcho returned to practice in the second week of February, he never played in a game despite the fact that doing so last season would not have required burning a redshirt. When if he might play in some circumstances to get experience, then-UA coach Sean Miller said Batcho had "just missed too much time. He doesn't know our plays."