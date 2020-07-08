Former Arizona forward Derrick Williams signs with Valencia

Former Arizona standout forward Derrick Williams has reached an agreement to play for Valencia Basket after spending last season in Turkey.
Williams will now be playing in Spain's high-level ACB as well as in EuroLeague, where he competed with Fenerbache of Istanbul last season and with Bayern Munich in 2018-19. Williams had signed a lucrative one-season deal with Fenerbache but there have been reports of financial trouble with the club.
Euroleague.net called Williams "one of the most acrobatic players in the competition and an expert at alley-oop finishes," after he averaged 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28 EuroLeague games last season.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Williams will be entering his third season in Europe in 2020-21.
New day .. new goals. Much love 🙏🏾— Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) July 8, 2020
The TBT begins round of 16 play Wednesday, but former UA players Ryan Luther (Herd That) and Nick Johnson (The Money Team) aren't scheduled to face each other until Thursday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
