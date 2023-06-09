Former Arizona forward Jordan Brown has reportedly entered the transfer portal after earning first-team all-Sun Belt honors last season at Louisiana, putting him on track to play a sixth season at his fourth college in 2023-24.
After becoming a high-school all-American and then spending his freshman season at Nevada, Brown transferred to Arizona and sat out the 2019-20 season as a redshirt before becoming the Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21.
Brown started 12 of 26 games in 2021-22 but moved from power forward to center when then-coach Sean Miller started Azuolas Tubelis after six games and then moved to a bench role when Miller began starting Christian Koloko at center on Jan. 14.
Brown wound up averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats in 2021-22. He averaged 15.3 points in 2021-22 at Louisiana and 19.3 last season.