Former Arizona forward Keanu Pinder reportedly signs with Adelaide 36ers

Former Arizona forward Keanu Pinder reportedly is heading to his home country to continue his professional basketball career.
According to Australia-based ESPN reporter Olgun Uluc, Pinder has agreed to play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL after two seasons with Legia Warszawa of Poland.
Having ended a two-year career with the Wildcats in 2018, Pinder averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in Poland League play in 2019-20.
Uluc tweeted that Pinder is likely to have a significant role off the bench for the 36rs, bringing athleticism and energy.
Pinder is a native of Perth and the son of Kendal "Tiny" Pinder, a former Globetrotter and European pro who played for the NBL's Perth Wildcats.
