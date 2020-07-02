Former Arizona forward Keanu Pinder reportedly signs with Adelaide 36ers
Former Arizona forward Keanu Pinder reportedly signs with Adelaide 36ers

  • Updated
111317-spt-uabk-p14.jpg

Arizona Wildcats forward Keanu Pinder celebrates after blocking a shot in the second half during a game against UMBC at McKale Center on Nov. 12, 2017.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona forward Keanu Pinder reportedly is heading to his home country to continue his professional basketball career.

According to Australia-based ESPN reporter Olgun Uluc, Pinder has agreed to play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL after two seasons with Legia Warszawa of Poland.

Having ended a two-year career with the Wildcats in 2018, Pinder averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in Poland League play in 2019-20. 

Uluc tweeted that Pinder is likely to have a significant role off the bench for the 36rs, bringing athleticism and energy.

Pinder is a native of Perth and the son of Kendal "Tiny" Pinder, a former Globetrotter and European pro who played for the NBL's Perth Wildcats.

