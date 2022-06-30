Former Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland too much for Sweden, UA guard Pelle Larsson

After adjusting to his first game for Finland in four years, former Wildcat forward Lauri Markkanen of the Cavaliers led his country to an 85-69 win over Sweden and current UA guard Pelle Larsson in a FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifying game on Thursday in Espoo, Finland.

Markkanen scored all over the floor while totaling 22 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Larsson, making his debut for the Swedish senior national team, had three points while recording a steal over 12 minutes off the bench.

Larsson took only one shot during the game, hitting a 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the first quarter to give Sweden a 17-8 lead. The Swedes led 29-19 at the of the first quarter but only 46-43 at halftime and trailed most of the second half as Markkanen heated up.

The win clinched a spot in the second round of World Cup qualifying games for Finland, which is now 4-1 in Group C games. Sweden (2-3) is scheduled to face Luka Doncic and Slovenia (2-2) on Sunday in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, Germany blew out host Estonia 88-67 in Group D game but incoming UA big man Henri Veesaar was not on Estonia's roster after having played a reserve role in previous World Cup qualifiers.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

