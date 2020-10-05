 Skip to main content
Former Arizona forward Ryan Anderson suffers serious knee injury in Lithuanian league
editor's pick

Former Arizona forward Ryan Anderson suffers serious knee injury in Lithuanian league

  • Updated
No. 18 Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal men's college basketball

Arizona Wildcats forward Ryan Anderson (12) jams a dunk over Stanford Cardinal center Grant Verhoeven (30) during the first half of the No. 18 University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford University Cardinal men’s college basketball game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. Photo taken Saturday, March 5, 2016. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona forward Ryan Anderson suffered a serious knee injury early in a game Sunday while playing for his new Lithuanian club, BC Siauliai.

According to a translation of the club's official game story, "the American injured his knee while striking the basket. The middle striker did not get off the parquet for a while, and was later taken out in a wheelchair by medics."

Anderson expressed frustration on Twitter afterward.

One of Anderson's former UA teammates, Dusan Ristic, expressed support in an Instagram story later Sunday.

"Prayers up for my brother @Ryan_Anderson12 who suffered a tough knee injury tonight," wrote Ristic, who is now playing in Italy. "Stay strong! You'll be back playing the game you love again."

Anderson was a first-team all-Pac-12 pick in 2015-16 while spending his senior season with the Wildcats. A Los Angeles product, he spent the first three seasons of his college career at Boston College before transferring to Arizona and sitting out 2014-15 while he recovered from a shoulder injury.

Since leaving UA, Anderson has played professionally in Belgium, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Ukraine in addition to spending 2018-19 in the G League.

Ryan Mutombo, the son of Dikembe Mutombo, committed to Georgetown as expected after drawing recruiting interest from Arizona and several other high majors.

