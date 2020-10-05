Former Arizona forward Ryan Anderson suffers serious knee injury in Lithuanian league

Former Arizona forward Ryan Anderson suffered a serious knee injury early in a game Sunday while playing for his new Lithuanian club, BC Siauliai.
Terrible news for BC Siauliai, as Ryan Anderson looks to have sustained a very serious knee injury just 25 seconds into their game vs CBet Prienai. Anderson was one of team leaders up to this point, averaging 14,7 PTS and 8,7 REB.Get well soon, Ryan!@betsafeLKL— Magic Jordan (@dogtheballer) October 4, 2020
According to a translation of the club's official game story, "the American injured his knee while striking the basket. The middle striker did not get off the parquet for a while, and was later taken out in a wheelchair by medics."
Anderson expressed frustration on Twitter afterward.
I just don’t understand...I really don’t— Ryan Anderson (@M12terAnderson) October 4, 2020
Some dudes don’t take care of themselves at all, don’t treat ppl well, just don’t live the right way. I always try to do right by folks, I focused on my mental, physical, spiritual health more than ever. I was genuinely so happy to just play ball and have fun and then it’s gone🤦🏽♂️— Ryan Anderson (@M12terAnderson) October 4, 2020
One of Anderson's former UA teammates, Dusan Ristic, expressed support in an Instagram story later Sunday.
"Prayers up for my brother @Ryan_Anderson12 who suffered a tough knee injury tonight," wrote Ristic, who is now playing in Italy. "Stay strong! You'll be back playing the game you love again."
Anderson was a first-team all-Pac-12 pick in 2015-16 while spending his senior season with the Wildcats. A Los Angeles product, he spent the first three seasons of his college career at Boston College before transferring to Arizona and sitting out 2014-15 while he recovered from a shoulder injury.
Since leaving UA, Anderson has played professionally in Belgium, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Ukraine in addition to spending 2018-19 in the G League.
Ryan Mutombo, the son of Dikembe Mutombo, committed to Georgetown as expected after drawing recruiting interest from Arizona and several other high majors.
