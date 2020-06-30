Former Arizona forward Ryan Luther signs with Turkish club for 2020-21

After opening his professional career in Latvia last season, former Arizona forward Ryan Luther is moving on to higher-level basketball in Turkey.
Luther confirmed Tuesday he has agreed to play for Darussafaka, a Turkish club based in Istanbul after his one-year contract with Latvian club BK Ventspils expired.
Luther averaged 18.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and shot 48.4% from 3-point range for Ventspils in FIBA Europe Cup play last season before the Latvia league shut down in mid-March.
In the Latvian-Estonian league, Luther played 26 games while averaging 10.6 points per game. Headed to the league's playoffs, Ventspils' season ended abruptly after a Europe Cup loss on March 11, the same date that Arizona played Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament just before its season ended.
Luther is scheduled to play for Herd That in the TBT starting Sunday.
