Former Arizona forward Stone Gettings completes epic 290-mile hike in California
editor's pick

Former Arizona forward Stone Gettings completes epic 290-mile hike in California

Looks like Stone Gettings put his Arizona strength and conditioning work to good use in a completely different way this summer, completing what he said was a 290-mile hike on California's John Muir trail.

A Cornell graduate who also completed a master's in accounting while spending nearly two years at Arizona, Gettings said he hiked for 19 days during his post-basketball break, encountering "multiple brown bears" and climbing 14,505-foot Mt. Whitney, among other adventures.

Gettings arrived at Arizona in December 2018, practiced during the second half of the 2018-19 season and then played all of last season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

