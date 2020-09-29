Former Arizona forward Stone Gettings turns pro ... in venture capital

Former Arizona forward Stone Gettings confirmed in an Instagram story that he has joined Accel, a venture capital firm in Palo Alto, Calif.
A starter for the Wildcats as a grad transfer from Cornell last season, Gettings said he looked into playing professionally overseas but opted instead to start in the business he has been pursuing. Gettings majored in applied economics at Cornell and then picked up a masters in accounting at UA.
In a video story addressing his club-ball team, the West Coast Elite, Gettings spoke of "incredible" opportunities he had at UA and from his West Coast Elite experience. Gettings was not heavily recruited out of Loyola High School in Los Angeles before heading to the Ivy League, where many WCE alums have wound up.
WCE director "Ryan Silver and West Coast Elite gave me the platform coming out of high school to go to school at Cornell, which a kid like me never thought was possible," Gettings said. "I owe a lot to them, as well as my family, who have been tremendously supportive throughout this whole process."
Gettings spent the summer taking a 290-mile hike.
Former Marana High School standout D'Marco Dunn says he'll announce his decision at noon Wednesday, though he's believed to be leaning toward staying in his new home state to play for North Carolina.
3 P.M ET ✍🏾 #nextchapter tune in on the live. pic.twitter.com/RNV56JUuWp— D’Marco (@dmarcodunn) September 29, 2020
NCAA.com's Andy Katz did not include Arizona in his 68-team NCAA Tournament projection. That's not a surprise, considering the fact that Arizona returns no starters and is likely to be picked in the middle of the Pac-12 race, though ESPN's Bracketology did have the Wildcats in as of last month.
🚨 BRACKET PREDICTION 🚨With less than 2 months until opening night, @TheAndyKatz gives us his FIRST prediction for the 2021 field of 68! 👀 👉 https://t.co/C2ZNmAs6S3 pic.twitter.com/7Z4SJJqc64— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) September 29, 2020
