In today's college sports, the term "grad transfer" is sometimes considered simply the same thing as "free agent."
But Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman took advantage of their offcourt opportunity after agreeing to play for the Wildcats last season. Both finished up their masters programs in educational leadership this summer.
Congratulations to @justincoleman05 and @RyShanLu4 on officially finishing classes this summer. They both earned a Master of Education degree from Arizona! #APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/o2HkOPz1ci— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) August 14, 2019
The degrees could help them if they seek a future in coaching or teaching. Coleman is already serving on the UA staff as a graduate assistant, and is now in a doctoral program on educational leadership. Luther left for Latvia with his degree.
UA target Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs, a highly regarded class of 2022 guard, is leaving Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada, to transfer to Utah's Wasatch Academy.
I want to thank Coronado high school for a great freshman year. I will forever be grateful for all of my teachers, friends, and everyone who has supported me. With that being said I will be attending Wasatch Academy this coming year! pic.twitter.com/aMdgkYWbsh— Pop 🏀 (@poppop_5) August 14, 2019
BYU officially announced the addition of former UA guard Alex Barcello.
I’m so thankful to be here!! Let’s Go!! #GoCougs https://t.co/tQNQDyEBue— Alex Barcello (@AlexBarcello23) August 14, 2019
USC finished its European tour at 3-0, with freshman big man Onyeka Okongwu averaging 21 points per game. Isaiah Mobley, the Trojans' other five-star freshman, did not play on the trip after undergoing foot surgery earlier this summer.