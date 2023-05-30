Former Arizona guard Courtney Ramey worked out for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, three days after former Wildcat teammate Cedric Henderson did.
Going straight back into it after a long weekend 🏋️ #HornetsDraft | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/DilSWUhYtZ— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 30, 2023
Ramey has not participated in any of the major predraft camps this spring but did play in last spring's Portsmouth Invitational predraft camp, which led to a three-game suspension last season because it was not a certified NCAA event.
Ramey was a starter for three and a half seasons at Texas before starting all 32 games he played for Arizona last season as a grad transfer. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.
Former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa demonstrated how NIL workarounds can work for international players who can risk their student visas by actively working. He posted a video from his home country of Estonia asking fans to support West Virginia's collective.
It is the final week of @CountryRdsTrust #MillionDollarMay campaign! You can help make a difference for myself and my @WVUhoops teammates by joining today!🔗 https://t.co/QrIlGU1pGy pic.twitter.com/fOoUKa7PdU— Kerr (@KerrKriisa) May 30, 2023
The NCAA's stay-or-go deadline for the NBA Draft is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. While Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis is firmly staying in the draft -- as the Wildcats' addition of six players this month confirms -- North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson said he's returning to school.
Arizona had reportedly initially expressed interest in Nelson if he returned to school but the Wildcats pulled back on him and Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma, who has also been testing the draft.