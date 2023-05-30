Former Arizona guard Courtney Ramey worked out for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, three days after former Wildcat teammate Cedric Henderson did.

Going straight back into it after a long weekend 🏋️ #HornetsDraft | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/DilSWUhYtZ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 30, 2023

Ramey has not participated in any of the major predraft camps this spring but did play in last spring's Portsmouth Invitational predraft camp, which led to a three-game suspension last season because it was not a certified NCAA event.

Ramey was a starter for three and a half seasons at Texas before starting all 32 games he played for Arizona last season as a grad transfer. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

Former Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa demonstrated how NIL workarounds can work for international players who can risk their student visas by actively working. He posted a video from his home country of Estonia asking fans to support West Virginia's collective.

It is the final week of @CountryRdsTrust #MillionDollarMay campaign! You can help make a difference for myself and my @WVUhoops teammates by joining today!🔗 https://t.co/QrIlGU1pGy pic.twitter.com/fOoUKa7PdU — Kerr (@KerrKriisa) May 30, 2023

The NCAA's stay-or-go deadline for the NBA Draft is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. While Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis is firmly staying in the draft -- as the Wildcats' addition of six players this month confirms -- North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson said he's returning to school.