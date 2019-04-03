Knicks beat Bulls 113-105 to snap six-game losing streak

New York Knicks guard Kadeem Allen (0) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

 Mary Altaffer

The Arizona Wildcats had two success stories out of the G League this week, when former guard Kadeem Allen was named to its all-defensive team and Joseph Blair coached the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the Western Conference title.

The Vipers beat Santa Cruz 144-125 on Tuesday to win the conference and will now face the Long Island Nets in a best-of-three series beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

"Not many times I fall speechless, but this is one," Blair posted on Instagram, with a photo of him holding the conference trophy.

Allen is back in the NBA with the New York Knicks (although currently out with a concussion) but he's one of many two-way players earning G League season honors.

Former OSU guard Gary Payton II, playing under Blair with Rio Grande Valley, joined Allen on the all-defensive team.

Josh Green and IMG will open Geico Nationals tournament with a first-round game against Sunrise Christian at 9 a.m. Thursday on ESPNU. A program for the event has been posted.

UCLA is close to naming TCU's Jamie Dixon as head coach if all sides can work out a deal over his $8 million buyout.

