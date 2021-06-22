Former Arizona guard Kadeem Allen signs with Israel club Hapoel Haifa

After playing part of last season in France, former UA guard Kadeem Allen has signed with Hapoel Haifa of Israel.
Wellcome Kadeem Allen!מועדון הכדורסל הפועל בי-קיור לייזר חיפה נרגש להודיע על החתמתו של הגארד קאדים אלן במועדון.אלן הינו ההחתמה הראשונה שלנו לעונת המשחקים 2021/22 שצפויה להיות מאתגרת במיוחד. pic.twitter.com/91ddVV8e1l— Hapoel Haifa B.C. (@HapoelHaifaBC) June 17, 2021
Allen split much of his first three professional seasons between the G League and NBA after leaving Arizona in 2017. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for JL Bourg in France last season. (He averaged 9.6 points and 2.7 assists in EuroCup play).
However, Allen did not return to France in January after a short winter break, according to Eurohoops.net.
A junior college transfer who played the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons for Arizona, Allen played a total of 47 NBA games between 2017-18 and 2019-20.