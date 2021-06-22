Former Arizona guard Kadeem Allen signs with Israel club Hapoel Haifa

After playing part of last season in France, former UA guard Kadeem Allen has signed with Hapoel Haifa of Israel.

Allen split much of his first three professional seasons between the G League and NBA after leaving Arizona in 2017. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for JL Bourg in France last season. (He averaged 9.6 points and 2.7 assists in EuroCup play).