 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona guard Kadeem Allen signs with Israel club Hapoel Haifa
editor's pick

Former Arizona guard Kadeem Allen signs with Israel club Hapoel Haifa

  • Updated

Kadeem Allen played part of last season in France.

 JL Bourg official website

After playing part of last season in France, former UA guard Kadeem Allen has signed with Hapoel Haifa of Israel.

Allen split much of his first three professional seasons between the G League and NBA after leaving Arizona in 2017. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for JL Bourg in France last season. (He averaged 9.6 points and 2.7 assists in EuroCup play).

However, Allen did not return to France in January after a short winter break, according to Eurohoops.net.

A junior college transfer who played the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons for Arizona, Allen played a total of 47 NBA games between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News