Former Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa announced via Instagram that he will transfer to West Virginia.

The Wildcats' starting point guard for the past two seasons, Kriisa announced he would leave Arizona on March 22 and immediately became one of college basketball's more sought-after transfers. He was ranked No. 31 on 247's list of transfers while On3 ranked him No. 59 in NIL valuation, at $132,000.

Kriisa took a visit to Nebraska last week and reportedly received interest from Xavier and former UA coach Sean Miller, whom Kriisa played for as a UA freshman in 2020-21. But Kriisa also visited West Virginia last weekend on a trip that appeared to sew up his commitment to the Mountaineers.

"Yes, I know the song by heart," Kriisa said in his post, referring to John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," in which West Virginia is called "almost heaven."

The night after announcing he would leave Arizona, Kriisa said on a podcast that moving on created a “fresh start” for him and the UA program.

“I’m very grateful and thankful for the three years that I was here,” Kriisa said, on the March 22 A Nameless Podcast. “Looking around now (in) college basketball, I feel like there’s not a lot of guys who would stay in place three years, so I’m really happy I got into good situation, great coaches.

“I feel really calm inside. I’m really happy with my decision. Of course, I’m sad to leave Tucson, but it is what it is.”

Had he stayed at Arizona, Kriisa would have had to share the backcourt with sophomore-to-be Kylan Boswell, a former five-star high school prospect who is expected to take on a bigger role next season.

Kriisa committed to Arizona in spring 2020, after Miller recruited him primarily over Zoom during the heavy COVID restrictions.

Ineligible to play for the first 17 games of his freshman season in 2020-21 because of arrangements that were made for him to play for a European club team, Kriisa played only the final eight games of that season. But he moved into the starting lineup in just his third game, having quickly become a favorite of Miller for his toughness and 3-point shooting.

While starting five of eight games as a freshman, Kriisa averaged 5.5 points while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Miller was fired after that season, and Kriisa entered the transfer portal a day after UA hired Tommy Lloyd to replace Miller. But Kriisa withdrew a week later after getting to know the new coach and his uptempo style of play.

“Run it back,” Kriisa posted to Twitter.

Speaking later about his pitch to re-recruit Kriisa, Lloyd said he told the Estonian point guard: “Listen, I'm the most European American coach in the game — and if you're gonna walk away from this, you're gonna regret it.'

Lloyd supported Kriisa steadfastly throughout the past two seasons, even as fans were sometimes critical of his personality and his production.

“I love him. I love him,” Lloyd said before this season. “He’s easy to coach. He’s a fiery personality, and he brings it every day. He listens when you coach him. I love it. I think it’s a good thing if your players want to win. He wants to win, and he’s not afraid.”

While embracing the fact that he was named after legendary former UA point guard Steve Kerr — because Kriisa's father was a fan of the 1990s-era Chicago Bulls — Kriisa wore his first name on the back of his jersey. Kriisa has said he had no idea Steve Kerr played college basketball at UA until Miller recruited him.

Under Lloyd, Kriisa became a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2021-22, averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 assists and shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

As a junior this season, Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists with an average of 5.14 per game and was sixth with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.98. He averaged 9.9 points and shot 36.6% from 3-point range but was just 4 of 20 from long range in the Wildcats’ final four games after separating his shoulder against Stanford in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

Kriisa will remain in the UA record books for posting two triple-doubles — last season at Utah and early this season against Southern — while he posted eight or more assists seven times this season.

“He’s got such a high IQ. He’s got a great motor and he’s competitive,” Lloyd said earlier this season. “You can coach him on a cerebral level where he understands what’s going on. He’ll look at you, he’ll nod, and for the most part he’ll go out and do it.”

Lloyd stuck with Kriisa until the end in the Wildcats’ first-round loss to 15th-seeded Princeton on March 16, when the point guard played 36 minutes but shot just 1 of 7 from 3-point range with four turnovers to two assists. Kriisa was playing through a sore shoulder and a cut right (shooting) hand while the Wildcats gave up a 12-point lead in the second half en route to their shocking four-point loss.

“I don't know what it was,” Kriisa said afterward. “I don't want to say that we kind of loosened up, but they made their shots when they needed it and they made some tough ones.”

Asked after the Princeton game whether he planned to return to Arizona, Kriisa declined to say.