Former Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright signs with French club
Former Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright signs with French club

  • Updated
Cheshire Phoenix

After being named the British Basketball League's Player of the Year last season, former Wildcat guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright is headed to France.

PJC has agreed to terms with Saint Quentin Basket Ball, a second division club in France's LNB located in Saint Quentin, a northern France city about halfway between Brussels and Paris.

Jackson-Cartwright averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 3.7 steals last season for the Cheshire Phoenix, a club located near Liverpool, England.

After leaving UA in 2018 following a four-year career with the Wildcats, Jackson-Cartwright rehabbed a leg injury while briefly trying out for the Raptors' G League club. He later played two games for the G League's Westchester Knicks in 2018-19.

