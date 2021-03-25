Former Arizona guard Terrell Brown transferring to Washington Huskies

The leading scorer in the WAC during the 2019-20 season at Seattle U, Brown averaged just 7.3 points and 3.5 assists this season with the Wildcats while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Brown took over a starting role when Jemarl Baker broke his wrist on Jan. 9, but later relinquished it to Kriisa, who began starting on Feb. 11 against Oregon State and continued starting the rest of the season except for against Washington on Senior Day. In that Feb. 27 game, Brown started 1 for 11 and missed all six 3-pointers he took.

“In some ways, he might have wanted to play too well tonight,” UA coach Sean Miller said after that game. “This is his final home game, at least this season, and he was honored before the game. I think it’s the first time his family has actually been able to see him play live. And I never really saw him relax out there.”

As it turned out, Brown was also playing against his future team, one that didn't recruit him out of Seattle's Garfield High School. Brown went to Shoreline Community College as a freshman, then walked on to Seattle U as a sophomore and became a standout as a junior in 2019-20 before transferring to Arizona.

Brown, Ira Lee and now Jemarl Baker are expected to transfer from Arizona, putting the Wildcats right at the 13-player scholarship maximum if there is no further movement. Lee and Baker are fourth-year players with the extra year to play while Baker is a junior now with two years left to play if he wants.