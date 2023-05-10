Former Arizona recruiting target Arthur Kaluma of Creighton told Fox's John Fanta he's entering the transfer portal while testing the NBA Draft.

A 6-7 forward with Ugandan roots, Kaluma picked Creighton over Arizona out of Glendale Dream City in 2021, but could be on the market again if he withdraws from the draft by the May 31 deadline. He is expected to participate in the NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago, along with UA's Azuolas Tubelis and at least 76 other players.

In Arizona's 81-79 win over Creighton in the Maui Invitational championship game on Nov. 23 last season, the Wildcats held Kaluma to six points on 2-for-6 shooting and two rebounds. Tubelis had 12 points and seven rebounds while center Oumar Ballo had 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Although the transfer portal is dominating the spring college basketball news, the Pac-12 posted a look at the conference's high school recruits now that Bronny James has landed at USC.

The Pac-12 said it had the most Top 50 players (nine) of any conference in all four of the major recruiting rankings (ESPN, 247, Rivals and On3). USC-bound Isaiah Collier is rated No. 1 by ESPN and Rivals while Williams is ranked No. 1 by On3.

Six Pac-12 signees were named to the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game: Collier, James, Williams, Mookie Cook (Oregon), Andrej Stojakovic (Stanford) and Kwame Evans (Oregon).