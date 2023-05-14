Former UA recruiting target Dedan "DJ" Thomas announced he'll play for UNLV, staying near home and following in his father's footsteps.
A 6-1 point guard from Henderson, Nevada, Thomas also considered the Wildcats along with Florida, Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA. He is a class of 2024 player at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, but is reportedly considering skipping his senior season and joining the Rebels next season.
"All roads lead home," Thomas posted to Instagram.
People are also reading…
Thomas' father, Dedan, committed to Jerry Tarkanian at UNLV and played for his final Rebels team in 1991-92 before also playing during Rollie Massimino's two seasons at UNLV in 1992-93 and 1993-94.