Former UA recruiting target Dedan "DJ" Thomas announced he'll play for UNLV, staying near home and following in his father's footsteps.

A 6-1 point guard from Henderson, Nevada, Thomas also considered the Wildcats along with Florida, Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA. He is a class of 2024 player at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, but is reportedly considering skipping his senior season and joining the Rebels next season.

"All roads lead home," Thomas posted to Instagram.