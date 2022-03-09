 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona recruiting target Mookie Cook down to Kentucky, Oregon and Gonzaga
Five-star forward Mookie Cook of AZ Compass Prep is down to Kentucky, Oregon and Gonzaga, according to On3.

Cook was one of the few initial players in the high school class of 2023 that first-year Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd offered scholarships to, but the Wildcats are not believed to have recruited him lately. Cook has also listed Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Arizona already has two commitments from class of 2023 players, guards Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis. The Wildcats are also known to have extended 2023 offers to Australian point guard Tyrese Proctor, forward Matas Buzelis of the Chicago area, and Southern California shooting guard Dusty Stromer.

